Datacoin Achieves Market Cap of $31,485.43 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 98.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $31,485.43 and $45.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 64.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007908 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000861 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043726 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.