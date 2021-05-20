Datamine 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $132,563.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine has traded down 52.5% against the dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $732,908.77 and $132,563.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00116395 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002109 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $284.81 or 0.00749059 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,262,818 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

