DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $408,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox by 1,577.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,186,000 after buying an additional 722,734 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 494.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after buying an additional 224,647 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 1,145.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after buying an additional 174,401 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $28,838,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.96. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.06.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

