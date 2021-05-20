DE Burlo Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,160,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 117.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 68,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after buying an additional 36,731 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 29.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Masimo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of MASI traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.82. 845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,902. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.70.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.