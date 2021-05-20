DE Burlo Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.08.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.01. The stock had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $103.12 and a 1 year high of $226.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

