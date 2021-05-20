DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 18,950 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DE Burlo Group Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,950 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.3% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $4.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $461.82. 3,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,137. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.35 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $181.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $471.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

