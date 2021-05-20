Dent Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $109.73 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Dent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $451.86 million and $109.73 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dent has traded down 30.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00076069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00018455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.57 or 0.01169550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.19 or 0.09802652 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00055231 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,998,841,249 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

