DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $996.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce $996.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $962.00 million to $1.05 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $490.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 103.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,089,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,635 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,611 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $665,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,073 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,984,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,101,000 after purchasing an additional 685,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

XRAY traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $67.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,293. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

