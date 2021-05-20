Desjardins Comments on IBI Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IBI Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Desjardins also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get IBI Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IBG. National Bankshares increased their price objective on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Pi Financial raised their price target on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian raised their price target on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.86.

Shares of IBG opened at C$10.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$318.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79. IBI Group has a 52-week low of C$4.02 and a 52-week high of C$10.93.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$98.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.16 million.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.