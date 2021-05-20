Desjardins Weighs in on Power Co. of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, May 16th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.92.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter.

POW has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.57.

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$38.64 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$20.96 and a 12 month high of C$38.65. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.47.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

