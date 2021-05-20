Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.54.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on DESP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.