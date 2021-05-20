Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target to $16.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $12.90 on Monday. Nikola has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Nikola by 465.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 42,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $260,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $5,158,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth about $30,169,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

