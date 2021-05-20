Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $62.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.67.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $47.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $269,288.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,290,195.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,700. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Essent Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

