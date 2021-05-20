Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ALIZY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $26.05 on Monday. Allianz has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 4.36%.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

