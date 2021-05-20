Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAI. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €83.75 ($98.53).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €72.46 ($85.25) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €74.52 and a 200-day moving average of €64.24. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.23. Daimler has a 52-week low of €28.61 ($33.66) and a 52-week high of €77.99 ($91.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

