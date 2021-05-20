Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives €21.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €21.45 ($25.23).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.80 ($28.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €16.59 ($19.52) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.45.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

