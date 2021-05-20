DIA Price Tops $2.48 on Exchanges (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last seven days, DIA has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. DIA has a market capitalization of $102.73 million and $36.60 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00006204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00077072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00018409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.11 or 0.01196295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00057850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.35 or 0.09796769 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The official website for DIA is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

