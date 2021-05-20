Digiwage Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Digiwage has a total market cap of $56,737.98 and $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000661 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

