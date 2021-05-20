Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $99,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after acquiring an additional 125,703 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

In other news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,680 shares of company stock worth $789,084. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON opened at $67.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.