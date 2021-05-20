Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 326,329 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 326,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.97% of Winnebago Industries worth $99,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $71.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.29. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

