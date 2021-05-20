Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 65,185 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 65,185 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.80% of Encore Wire worth $97,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $2,423,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $20,523,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $3,756,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $6,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $80.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.46. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

