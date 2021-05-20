Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,040 at Barclays

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s current price.

DPLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities raised shares of Diploma to an “add” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diploma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,620 ($34.23).

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 2,860 ($37.37) on Tuesday. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,696 ($22.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,038 ($39.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,783.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,414.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

