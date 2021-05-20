Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Down 4.2%

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) traded down 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.30. 14,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,183,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Diversey alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Diversey Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.