DODO Hits Market Capitalization of $177.93 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One DODO coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00004085 BTC on popular exchanges. DODO has a market capitalization of $177.93 million and $44.77 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded 43% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00076180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00018487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.96 or 0.01180074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00057607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.99 or 0.09733176 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

