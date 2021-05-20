Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.58. 18,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,964. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LPG. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $187,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,505. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.