Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) target price by Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price.

Shares of HNL stock opened at €46.20 ($54.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $280.06 million and a P/E ratio of 57.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.19. Dr. Hönle has a 52 week low of €35.85 ($42.18) and a 52 week high of €60.40 ($71.06).

About Dr. Hönle

Dr. HÃ¶nle AG supplies industrial UV technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Equipment & Systems, Glass & Lamps, and Adhesives. The Equipment & Systems segment offers LED UV units, UV equipment/UV systems/UV units, IR units, inert systems, UV disinfection systems, solar simulation systems and light fixtures, lighting systems, UV measuring technology products, and components and replacement parts.

