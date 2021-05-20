Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Trading Up 1.2%

Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 753 ($9.84) and last traded at GBX 744 ($9.72). Approximately 148,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 467,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 735 ($9.60).

The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 807.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 736.02. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12.

About Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

