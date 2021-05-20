Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$15.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been assigned a C$15.50 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DIR.UN. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

Shares of DIR.UN traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.16. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$9.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

