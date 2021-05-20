Drep [new] Price Tops $0.73 on Top Exchanges (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Drep [new] has a market cap of $29.22 million and $4.49 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded down 35.7% against the dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001750 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00076702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.64 or 0.01177164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,150.54 or 0.09917650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00101403 BTC.

Drep [new] is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

