Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Dropbox stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,027 shares of company stock worth $1,327,190 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

