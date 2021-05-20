DT Investment Partners LLC Has $23.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 3.4% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $23,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,302,000 after acquiring an additional 65,237 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,259,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,172,000. Finally, Bank of The West acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,826,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.38. 24,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,355. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.22 and a 200 day moving average of $217.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.41 and a twelve month high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

