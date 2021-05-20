DT Investment Partners LLC Has $6.88 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.0% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 52,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,674,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 89.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.78. 57,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,846. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.86. The stock has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

