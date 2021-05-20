DT Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,481,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,061,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.11 and a 1 year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.