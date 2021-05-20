Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given New GBX 1,750 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price objective increased by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNLM. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,417.50 ($18.52).

Shares of LON:DNLM traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,551 ($20.26). 300,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,406. The stock has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 938.50 ($12.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,419.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,293.45.

In other news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total transaction of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

