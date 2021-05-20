Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given New GBX 1,750 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price objective increased by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNLM. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,417.50 ($18.52).
Shares of LON:DNLM traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,551 ($20.26). 300,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,406. The stock has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 938.50 ($12.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,419.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,293.45.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
