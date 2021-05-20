Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

NYSE DT opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 168.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,378,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,451 shares of company stock worth $15,788,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in Dynatrace by 20.8% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,000,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,245,000 after acquiring an additional 172,400 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Dynatrace by 32.6% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,618,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,052,000 after acquiring an additional 397,747 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 17.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 176,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after buying an additional 26,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

