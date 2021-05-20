DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHA. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.65 ($8.99).

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €7.33 ($8.62) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.89.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

