Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.38. 12,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $62.46 and a 1 year high of $153.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.90.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total value of $485,673.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,950.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $2,676,060 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.