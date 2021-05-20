Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE ECC opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

