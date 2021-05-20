Earthstone Energy (ESTE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Earthstone Energy (NYSE: ESTE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/19/2021 – Earthstone Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Earthstone Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

5/10/2021 – Earthstone Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $10.50 to $12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Earthstone Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $10.50 to $12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE ESTE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.13. 3,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $717.03 million, a P/E ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $10.28.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at about $94,652,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 283.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,807,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 1,336,233 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 1,179,593 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 810,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 596,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 450,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 247,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

