Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Perry Stuckey Sells 12,231 Shares

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Perry Stuckey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $124.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.23. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $130.09.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

