Ebix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,266 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,285% compared to the average daily volume of 95 put options.

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71. Ebix has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 7,674.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 855,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after purchasing an additional 844,201 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ebix by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,354,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,395,000 after buying an additional 369,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ebix by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,919,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,544,000 after purchasing an additional 212,117 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

