Ebix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,266 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,285% compared to the average daily volume of 95 put options.
Shares of Ebix stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71. Ebix has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14.
Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 7,674.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 855,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after purchasing an additional 844,201 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ebix by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,354,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,395,000 after buying an additional 369,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ebix by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,919,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,544,000 after purchasing an additional 212,117 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ebix
Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.
