eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.0826 on Major Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and $752.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0826 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 53.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.88 or 0.00521014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000560 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

