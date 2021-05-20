Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 75.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 654,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,667 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $140,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $213.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.