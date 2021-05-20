Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 1,507.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 393,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,663 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,525,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,732,000 after buying an additional 700,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after buying an additional 872,047 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,226,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,984,000 after buying an additional 906,176 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $58,868,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,410,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,213,000 after buying an additional 106,893 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBT stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 501.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

