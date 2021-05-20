Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 103.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,240 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.35. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,958. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

