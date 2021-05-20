Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,799 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 507.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MLM opened at $363.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.40 and a 52-week high of $383.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.07.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Raymond James started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

