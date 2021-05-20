Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $4.76 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,065,597,000 after buying an additional 350,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,310,095,000 after buying an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,084,000 after buying an additional 240,412 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,172,000 after buying an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,589,000 after buying an additional 90,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $325.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $339.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.98, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

