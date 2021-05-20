Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 105.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,110 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,454,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.88 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $86.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.16.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

