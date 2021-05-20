Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 43,446 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,446 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,797 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $206.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.03. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

