Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 36,023 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,023 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,121,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 369.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in AMETEK by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,864,000 after purchasing an additional 831,365 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AMETEK by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598,826 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AME. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $131.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.27 and a 12 month high of $139.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

